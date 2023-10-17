TEXAS (KIAH) – Doctors and health departments are urging everyone to get their fall vaccines.

This year’s flu shot appears that it will do well against the current virus circulation. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 shot has been updated as well and is getting a little easier to find for both adults and children.

And then there is the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine which medical experts said can protect high-risk people from serious illness. This vaccine is new this year and is intended for older adults and women in late pregnancy to guard against the virus.

RSV is often associated with infants, but it could lead to serious illness for those over 60 years of age that suffer from chronic illnesses. Complications include pneumonia, asthma or lung disease.

The vaccination is also an option for pregnant women to protect their babies before they are born.

“The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology is also recommending it for women in their, I believe third trimester right towards the end of their pregnancy, because that’ll help protect the infant with the maternal antibodies after they’re born,” Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

Health officials recommend getting vaccines for fall respiratory viruses by the end of October, but can still be beneficials later in the year.

“We need to use them,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. “Right now is the right time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.