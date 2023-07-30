A new postpartum depression pill showed promising results in recent trials. According to the drug makers, Zuranolone is an investigational drug being evaluated as a 14-day, rapid-acting, once-daily, oral treatment in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PDD).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for Zuranolone that begins August 5, 2023.

“We feel a tremendous responsibility to patients with MDD and PPD to deliver a potential new treatment option, which is so desperately needed. Most current approved therapies may take weeks or months to work. We are committed to advancing treatments that could help physicians and patients by addressing depression symptoms quickly,” said Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Sage.

According to the PostpartumDepression.org:

Approximately 1 in 10 women will experience postpartum depression after giving birth, with some studies reporting 1 in 7 women.

Postpartum depression generally lasts 3 to 6 months. However, this varies based on several factors.

It is estimated that nearly 50% of mothers with postpartum depression are not diagnosed by a health professional.

80% of women with postpartum depression will achieve a full recovery.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from postpartum, Postpartum Support International is a great resource. You can visit their website or call their helpline at 1-800-944-4773, press #1 En Español or #2 English. You can also text “Help” to 800-944-4773 or text en Español to 971-203-7773.