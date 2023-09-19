TEXAS (KIAH) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug in August specifically designed to address the symptoms of postpartum depression.

Psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, Baylor Scott and White, said Zuranolone takes effect faster than other antidepressants, which can take weeks to kick in. She also noted the new drug is designed to target a hormone that is often higher in the weeks and months after giving birth.

Depression can affect women before, during, and after their pregnancy, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to 2019 data from the Texas Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, nearly 15 percent of Texan women experience postpartum depression, and suicide is the number one pregnancy-related cause of death.

Dr. McMinn said the FDA approval is an important development for many women.

“So there’s still a lot more research that needs to be done on the long-term effects and how it applies to different patient populations, but it looks like this is really exciting and really promising for women with severe postpartum depression,” she said.

Dr. McMinn said a similar drug hit the market in 20-19, but that one was administered by an IV and required an extended hospital stay. This new treatment is a once-a-day pill taken for 14 days, at home.