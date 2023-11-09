Federal regulators have approved a new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro that can be sold as a weight-loss drug.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound on Wednesday for people considered obese or for those who are overweight and have a weight-related health condition. In clinical trials, the drug has been shown to help dieters lose 40 to 60 pounds.

“Obesity is a chronic disease that can result in serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Despite our knowledge of obesity as a treatable, chronic disease, people living with obesity still face many challenges in their health and weight management journey,” said Joe Nadglowski, president and chief executive officer of the Obesity Action Coalition.

“New treatment options bring hope to the many people with obesity who struggle with this disease and are seeking better options for weight management.”

Zepbound is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year in six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg) at a list price of $1,059.87. Eli Lilly is putting a commercial savings card program.

People who are commercially insured with coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $25 for a 1-month or 3-month prescription.

People who are commercially insured without coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $550 for a 1-month prescription of Zepbound, approximately 50% lower than the list price.

