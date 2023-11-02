HOUSTON (KIAH) – If your kids eat those pureed fruit pouches, we have a warning for you.

The Food and Drug Administration says do not buy or serve your children WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches because they might contain dangerous levels of lead.

“Anytime you’ve got a kid who is exposed to, I think, in this particular case, what the FDA said was an acutely high level, that would always be a little bit of a cause for concern,” said Dr. Samuel Clark, pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s

The FDA says children who have eaten these pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning. Four children in North Carolina were found to have high levels of lead in their blood linked to the puree products.

Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but can be especially harmful to children. It can cause damage to the brain and nervous system and slow growth and development. There is no known safe level of lead exposure according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Most children have no obvious symptoms of acute toxicity, so it’s important to get your toddlers or kids’ lead levels checked. Short-term exposure to lead can result in symptoms that include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia

WanaBana products are sold nationally, including at Sam’s Club and Dollar Tree and on Amazon.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.