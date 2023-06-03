RSV fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. This past year, the virus hit the US earlier and harder than usual. Now, more advancements are underway in fighting the respiratory illness.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel of advisors is backing a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine for expectant mothers. The idea is that by giving a single injection late in pregnancy, RSV-fighting antibodies would pass through the placenta to the baby.

Pfizer‘s research shows the shot is 82% effective at preventing severe RSV in the infants’ first months of life.

The FDA will make a final decision this fall possibly in time for the virus’s peak season.

