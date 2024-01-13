HOUSTON (KIAH) – As 5 p.m. continues to look like midnight, you will start hearing more about seasonal affective disorder.
To explain what that is and what treatments are available, Baylor Scott & White Health psychologist Kenleigh McMinn spoke with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to define and identify seasonal affective disorder and the first step in getting help.
