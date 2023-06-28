HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas has the fourth highest number of cases of Alzheimer’s Disease and the second highest number of Alzheimer’s deaths in the country.

That’s why Legacy Community Health is making the rounds at the end of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month getting the word out about two of the best ways to ward off both health conditions.

The group’s wellness Manager Felicia White says the keys are to have a balanced died and to get plenty of exercise. Here is the contact information available to your and your family to reach out and get help.