A simple, finger prick blood test — not so different from what people with diabetes do every day — shows promise in the ability to detect Alzheimer’s disease, according to research reported for the first time today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online.

The new blood test can detect a specific protein that can be an indicator for both amyloid plaques and tau tangles. With just a quick pricking of a finger, the blood test could identify those proteins with more than 85% accuracy.

“Due to the lack of accurate diagnostic tools, it is currently very difficult for primary care doctors to identify Alzheimer’s disease, even among patients with cognitive impairment,” said Sebastian Palmqvist, M.D., Ph.D., of the Clinical Memory Research Unit at Lund University, Sweden.

“This too often leads to diagnostic uncertainty and inappropriate treatment. Blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease have great potential for improving diagnostic accuracy and proper treatment of people with Alzheimer’s. These tests may become even more important in the near future, as new drugs that slow down the disease in its early stages become more widely available.”

The test could be administered at home as well as at a doctor’s office and then shipped to a lab for testing. While the test is still in the research phase and has not gone before the Food and Drug Administration for review, the medical community is hopeful for the impact it can have.

“It allows people planning opportunities and with these medications it also allows people more time with something like this blood test, detecting Alzheimer’s early — a test like this can allow people more time with their families and with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Bland, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.