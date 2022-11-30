(KIAH) – Flu activity in Texas is on the rise, going on the last three straight weeks. The Texas Health and Human Services reported in their latest data release a weekly increase in both cases and hospital visits.

Thankfully, there have been no influenza-associated pediatric deaths, but there were two outbreaks reported to the state either in schools or long term health facilities.

Medical experts are still urging Texans to get their flu shot, especially with a flu epidemic expected for this year. Dr. David White, of Baylor Scott & White Heath, explained the flu shot may not prevent illness, but it can shorten and lessen symptoms.

“Every year, I have folks that don’t get a vaccine; and when they get the flu…they have a problem with it for five to 10 days and may be in bed – aching. The folks have had vaccines, a mild illness for two or three days. So, there’s no question for me that vaccines work,” said Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health.

