TEXAS (KIAH) – Now that the presents are unwrapped and the leftovers are all gone, it’s time to head home. Millions of people will be traveling this week after the holiday weekend, possibly taking with them unwanted luggage, giving viruses a chance to spread — if you’re not careful.

Dr. David Winter, of Baylor Scott and White, says the triple threat is still out there. While RSV is plateauing and influenza is ticking slightly lower, he says COVID is coming back. He is not only seeing more cases, but also more COVID hospitalizations.

“Certainly people who are vaccinated do even better. My patients who are unvaccinated and get flu or COVID are usually sick twice as long and have more serious symptoms. But the folks I really worry about are the very, very young children, and the very, very old,” said Dr. Winter.

Dr. Winter urges everyone to be careful in crowds or try to avoid as much as possible, wash your hands frequently, and consider bringing back your mask.