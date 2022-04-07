HOUSTON (KIAH) – A local health organization and 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston are partnering with the Fountain of Praise Church for a free cancer screening event happening this weekend.

Houston Methodist Hospital is screening for prostate and colon cancers within the Black community. Medical experts say men are most at risk. In fact, Black males are nearly 50% more likely to die from colon cancer and two times more likely to die from prostate cancer.

“Men tend to be less likely to get healthcare. To go to that primary care doctor. Let alone, getting a screening for something depending on who you’re talking to can be very invasive,” said Ryane Jackson, Vice President for Community Affairs at Houston Methodist.

This event targets the Black community, but it’s open to everyone. Doctors will be screening for prostate cancer by drawing blood from does who attend and the process only takes about 10 minutes.

After the test, participants will get a take-home colon cancer screening kit. Healthcare workers ask that the test be mailed back within 72 hours of testing. Once it’s received, results will be issued.

“Black men are dying. You know – they’re dying from these cancers because they’re not getting screened. They’re catching them too late,” said Ryane Jackson, Vice President for Community Affairs at Houston Methodist.

Jackson says a screening could save a life and early detection plays a valuable role in finding and treating these types of cancers. The goal is to screen dozens of men during the event.

Event details

It’s happening at Fountain of Praise this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The address is 14083 S. Main St., Houston, TX 77035. It’s free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The first 75 people who get tested will get a free meal from the popular local restaurant, The Breakfast Klub.

If you miss this opportunity, medical professionals strongly encourage men to see a primary care physician to get tested. For more information on cancer screening opportunities at Houston Methodist, visit their website.