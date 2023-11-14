HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Thursday, November 16, the vibrant Club Kiki in Montrose will host a different kind of LGBTQ+ event representative of the local community for the Great American Smokeout.

The event, which started 40 years ago by the American Cancer Society, is celebrated on the third Thursday of November, provides opportunity for people who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives. Thursday, the Montrose Great American Smokeout is taking the nationwide effort a step further to prevent the contraction and spread of other common and not so common illnesses and disease.

The event is organized and hosted by the Houston Health Department’s Breathe With Pride: Houston LGBTQ2IA+ Tobacco Prevention and Control Initiative. It’s their mission to reduce the tobacco-related health disparities among the LGBTQ2IA+ communities.

With more than 10 partner organizations in attendance, the November 16 event will provide the LGBTQ+ community members with not only to tobacco cessation assistance. But also, a host of other FREE health resources, such as a mobile STI/HIV testing clinic provided by Civic Heart Community Services, one of the largest Black-founded nonprofits in Houston, as well as navigation to free vaccinations such as mPox, COVID-19, influenza, and RSV and more.

Participating organizations include:

Houston Asthma Prevention and Control (HHD)

Chronic Disease, Health Education and Wellness (HHD)

Baylor College of Medicine – Dept. of Family and Community Medicine

Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes (PAVe)

Avenue 360 – providing care to medically underserved communities.

Taking Texas Tobacco Free – MD Anderson

Scott Read Pharmacy

Center for Transformative Health – Texas State University