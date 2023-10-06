HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In recognition, the Harris Health to hold a health fair where they will be offering free mammograms. They will also be providing additional services, like flu and COVID-19 vaccines, to keep you and your family healthy.

To talk more about the health fair, Dr. Aparna Jotwani, an oncologist with Harris Health and Baylor College of Medicine, stopped by the CW39 studio to give a preview of the event.

Event details

WHAT: Harris Health will host a ‘Health Fair’ at Smith Clinic

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Smith Clinic, 2525A Holly Hall, Houston, Texas 77054 (Google maps)

WHY: October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Harris Health invites all Harris County residents for free mammograms and cancer prevention information on lung, cervical and colorectal cancer, as well information on stroke and early heart attack care. Additionally, attendees are eligible for free flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots (updated COVID-19 vaccination cards required). Vendors like the Houston Food Bank will offer free food distribution to attendees while supplies last. Space is limited. To make an appointment for a breast cancer screening (women 40 years of age or older) or for more information, call 281-454-0913.