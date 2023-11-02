HOUSTON (KIAH) — Early detection for kidney disease is important for doctors to treat the issue early in hopes of beating kidney failure.

This Sunday, Nov. 5 in Houston, the National Kidney Foundation Kidney Walk will return. This walk is one of 70 that will take place across the country to help fund kidney disease research, advocacy and transplantation. DaVita is the local sponsor of the Houston Kidney Walk and Kidney Walk national partner.

Thirty-seven million Americans are living with kidney disease and one in three adults risk developing kidney disease. Many individuals are unaware that they have the disease. The goal of this weekend’s walk is to raise $60,000 to support kidney disease patients.

An estimated 11,000 new cases of kidney failure are discovered every month in the U.S. The proceeds from the walk will help patients and families of patients living with the disease receive the support they need.

The event:

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center: 4501 Woodway Drive Houston, TX 77024

Fee: FREE

To register for the 2023 Kidney Walk, visit kidneywalk.org/houston