Galveston County COVID-19 vaccination online waitlist announced

GALVESTON (CW39) To simplify the registration process, Galveston County, The University of Texas Medical Branch, the Galveston County Health District and Galveston County will begin piloting an online waitlist application to aid them in scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations. The waitlist launches today, Jan. 27. Current plans call for the application to be used in the scheduling process for future vaccination appointments.

Go to utmbhealth.com/vaccine to register for the waitlist. You do not have to be a resident of Galveston County or a UTMB patient to sign up for the waitlist. Only those in Phase 1A and 1B are asked to sign up at this time.

Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination from the Galveston County Health District, UTMB Health or the county vaccine hub locations will be asked to create an account and answer a few questions regarding their health status in the waitlist application. That information will be used by medical professionals to make sure those most at risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19 will get an opportunity to schedule an appointment as vaccine supplies become available.

The application will help UTMB and the Health District prioritize and directly contact those who are at the highest risk of severe disease or hospitalization from COVID-19 when vaccine appointments are available. Because the waitlist is based on level of risk and people will be able to register on the waitlist on an ongoing basis, it is impossible to predict where any individual is on the list.

Once someone creates an account, they will receive a confirmation email letting them know their information is in the waitlist. Once that person is eligible to receive the vaccine based on his or her level of risk, they will receive an email alerting them to schedule an appointment. Within the notification, there will be a link to the website where they can schedule an appointment. The scheduling link will only be valid for 24 hours.

A separate email address is needed for each person interested in joining the waitlist

For those who may not have internet access or a working email address, a phone bank can assist them with the waitlist registration process. They will be asked to provide an email and cell phone number for a relative or close friend to ensure they receive scheduling notifications.

The phone bank can be reached at 877-389-2318.

Galveston County, UTMB Health and the Galveston County Health District continue to follow Texas Department of State Health Services eligibility requirements and are only vaccinating those that fall under Phase 1A, health care workers, and Phase 1B, those 65 and older or 16 and older with certain medical conditions.

The agencies involved in the Galveston County vaccination effort are collaborating with software developer Clear Culture on the waitlist app. Clear Culture is a joint collaboration between Medical Branch Innovations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and Gradient Ascent, LLC, an Austin-based application development and consulting firm.