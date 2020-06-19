Galveston Cty. adds 107 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 1,642; 34 new recoveries

A women in Galveston claims cutting her foot on an oyster bed. After receiving medical attention and stitches for her cut, doctors told her she was infected with Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh eating bacteria found in warm salt water.

Galveston County Health District today reports 107 new positive COVID-19 cases in Galveston County residents. This brings the county’s case total to 1,642.

Today’s report also includes 34 new recoveries, bringing that total to 660.

The health district strongly recommends Galveston County businesses require patrons and employees to wear a face covering, and to make face coverings available for those customers who do not have one. We also recommend having hand sanitizer available and to encourage social distancing.

This is the second day this week the health district has reported more than 100 new positive cases. The county continues to see a concerning increase in COVID-19 positive cases that can be tied to a lack of social distancing, not wearing face coverings while in public and spreading of the virus in families and households. The county is at a critical juncture. If there are not changes in behavior, we can expect to see the numbers of positive cases continue to rise and expect to see the strain on hospitals increase.

Wear a face covering in public spaces

Stay at least 6 feet from other people

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash. If tissues are not available, cough and sneeze in your elbow. Do not cough and sneeze in your hands.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Of the county’s 1,642 cases, 311 are tied to long-term care facilities. This count includes residents and employees. Cities that have seen a large number of cases tied to long-term care facilities are noted on the case update. Thirty-three of the 40 deaths reported to date by the health district are related to long-term care facilities in Galveston County.

To date, 41,378 Galveston County residents have been tested, accounting for 12 percent of the county’s population.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case-related graphics, please visit www.gchd.org/about-us/news-and-events/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/galveston-county-confirmed-covid-19-cases.

