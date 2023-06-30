Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships can donate blood in the United States for the first time in decades.

For more than 40 years, this group of men being allowed to donate blood was considered a political and social issue, as well as a public health concern. As the HIV epidemic began during the 80s, researchers said blood transfusions could spread the infection. At the time, U.S. guidelines banned men who had sex with men from giving blood.

But now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated their eligibility. They said the move was based on the best available scientific evidence.

“It is not a change that anyone is making out of political correctness or what anyone might want to assume. This is strictly a decision based on solid science and research, said Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center, Public Relations.

Under the updated policy, gay and bisexual men will go through the same screening process as all donors where eligibility will be based on behavior.

The FDA maintains the blood supply will be safe because regardless of donor responses during screening, all donated blood will go through strenuous testing, including for diseases like HIV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.