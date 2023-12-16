HOUSTON (KIAH)–Around the holidays, flu cases can increase in many parts of the country, but certain precautions can put you at a lower risk just in time for the holidays to keep you sick-free. The CDC says that more importantly, those who should especially consider getting the flu vaccine are pregnant women, those ages 65 and older, small children and people with chronic health conditions.

According to Harris County Public Health, getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect you and loved ones from getting the flu. HCPH says that it takes two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection from the virus in your body. The recommendation is that anyone six months and older get a flu vaccine. The CDC says that it’s safe to get additional seasonal shots such as COVID-19 and RSV at the same time.

To prevent you and loved ones from catching the flu this holiday season, here’s what you can do:

If you or your child feels sick, contact your doctor immediately. Wait until your fever is gone for 24 hours without medication before returning to school or work.

Make sure to cover your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze to prevent the spread of germs

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces to prevent the spread of germs

You can schedule your flu and COVID-19 vaccine at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Vaccines.gov and texasflu.org will have more information on preventing and treating the flu.