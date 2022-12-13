HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the holiday season underway, you may be shopping for a special gift. There is one gift that you can give that will make tremendous impact — the gift of blood.

Blood donations nationwide typically dip during the holidays which can put area hospitals in a pinch.

That’s why Baylor Scott and White Director of Pathology Doctor Christopher Gonzalez encourages people to donate regularly. He says a single donation can help save the lives of up to four people, but the impact you can make goes far beyond the patient.

“But how about their family, their loved ones? You know, the grandfather who gets to live another year to see his granddaughter get married? You know, the kids who don’t lose their mom. I don’t mean to be overly dramatic about it, but obviously, the direct recipients and their loved ones,” said Dr. Christopher Gonzalez, Baylor Scott & White.

With 16 million people a year needing blood donations, Dr. Gonzalez noted only three percent of eligible people go in and roll up their sleeves.