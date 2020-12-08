Governor Abbott to participate in White House vaccine Governors panel
AUSTIN (CW39) The White House summit on COVID-19 vaccine and Governor Greg Abbott will participate in a Governors panel Tuesday, moderated by the US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
According to the Governor’s press release, the panel will discuss the development, regulation, delivery and administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
Governor Abbott will be joined on the panel by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The vaccine summit will begin at 1:00 PM CT and the Governors panel will begin at 3:00 PM CT. All events will be live streamed here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
