TEXAS (KIAH) – A new test is under development that could help detect autism years before symptoms develop. Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, is a neurodevelopmental disability characterized by impairments in social communication and social interaction. Autism is the fastest growing disability in the country and in Texas, according to the Texas Autism Council.

The Texas Autism Council estimated 2.79% of children nationally and 1.54% of children in Texas received an autism diagnosis in 2016. They add conservative estimates suggest there are at least 250,000 individuals with autism in Texas.

Early detection is key. Research shows early diagnosis and interventions have major-long term positive effects on symptoms and later skills.

A company called LinusBio said they are working on the first of it’s kind hair test that may help in diagnosing ASD. In a press release, LinusBio said “there is no FDA-approved molecular biomarker, like a blood test, to identify the disorder.”

But now,, LinusBio will use a single strand of hair to search for biomarkers and exposures. The hope is that this test could one day identify at risk children as infants.

A peer review shows the test was 81 percent accurate in predicting autism. Still, doctors say families should be cautious until more research has been done.

“I want to make sure that we know what we are talking about before we start advertising, we’re going to be able to diagnose autism at one years old I think we’re not there yet,” said Dr. Chris Rogers, HealthOne Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

The hair strand test does not have federal approval yet, but it received the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Breakthrough Device designation which could expedite the review process.