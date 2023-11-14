HOUSTON (KIAH) – About 12% of Harris County residents have diabetes. That’s higher than the national average, according to the Harris County Public Health Department (HCPH).

One in 10 people in the United States have diabetes, and one in five are unaware of their condition, according to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another one million adults are at risk of developing diabetes.

As November is National Diabetes Month, HCPH urged the community to cultivate healthy habits to prevent and delay the onset of diabetes.

In addition to getting tested for diabetes, people can follow these steps:

Eat more fruits and vegetables. Produce is high in fiber and helps slow down glucose absorption.

Incorporate 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. Exercise makes the body more sensitive to insulin, which regulates glucose in the blood.

Get an annual physical exam which is important for diabetes prevention.

Find a support system for accountability and encouragement. Ask a loved one, friend, or colleague.