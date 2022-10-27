HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris Health System rolled out a brand new 45-foot mammography mobile unit that will take 3D mammography screening capability to neighborhoods across the county. The goal of the $1 million mobile unit is to screen about 6,000 women a year for breast cancer.

“We’re excited to offer the community this mobile 3D mammography unit,” said Kim Douglas, BAAS, R.T., director, Imaging Services, Harris Health. “3D mammography has been proven to enable radiologists to see breast lesions more clearly and reduce the number of additional views and unnecessary biopsies. This is the latest and most modern tool available for early detection of breast cancer.”

The mobile unit is equipped with a 750-pound capacity electric wheelchair lift to accommodate patients with mobility challenges, a pull-out step and landing porch, powerful purifiers and dehumidifiers to protect against air-borne contaminants, and two generators to avoid power outages.

“This mobile unit has been a long-time coming,” says Jennifer Small, AuD, MBA, CCC-A, executive vice president and administrator, Ambulatory Care Services, Harris Health, during a ribbon-cutting dedication for the unit on Oct. 14. “This really fills the gap for patients who just don’t have the access to care. With this unit, we’ll be able to provide mammography services across Harris County, and with our medical partners from Baylor College of Medicine, our patients are getting the best of the best.”

Harris Health said the new mobile unit will continue to expand screenings in areas like Katy and Humble. There are plans for the mobile unit to not only visit Harris Health centers, but it will also stop at Star of Hope Cornerstone to offer on-site screenings.

“The ability to take this state-of-the-art technology out into underserved areas of our community allows us to break down barriers to access, deliver the highest level of care and promote health equity for our patients, all of which are central to our mission here at Harris Health,” said Ashley Roark, MD, medical director, Breast Imaging, Harris Health Smith Clinic, and assistant professor, Radiology, Baylor College of Medicine.

The new mobile unit replaces a retired model that began use in 2008 and provided nearly 50,000 mammography screenings.

For more information on Harris Health or its cancer care services, visit www.harrishealth.org.