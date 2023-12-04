HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t let allergies and asthma be the Grinch that steals your holiday joy. Scented candles, Christmas trees, and cozy fires can all be triggers for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Pulmonologist Mark Millard, Baylor Scott & Health, said it’s possible your live Christmas trees can be a big trigger for allergy sufferers, but not for the reason you may think.

“If they’re using a live tree, it’s a pine tree and those aren’t pollinating in the middle of winter, but they are live things that are dying. And what grows on dying things is mold,” explained Dr. Millard.

Studies have measured mold before and after a Christmas tree has been up for a couple of weeks. Researchers found mold counts are sometimes 10 times higher.

But it’s not just real Christmas trees. Artificial trees can also cause asthma and allergy symptoms as they accumulate dust, dust mites and even mold in storage.

So, could an artificial tree be the solution? Dr. Millard says only if you’ve done a good job keeping it dust-free.

What if it’s covered with that faux-white snow? That’s especially tricky because the chemicals in flocking can trigger asthma attacks.