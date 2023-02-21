A team of researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts.

“There are treatments for symptoms in patients with food allergies, but few preventive therapies other than strict dietary avoidance or oral immunotherapy,” said Mark Kaplan, PhD, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and senior author of the study. “Neither of those options is successful in all patients.”

Researchers developed peanut-specific inhibitors called covalent heterobivalent inhibitor (cHBI), that successfully blocked mast cell or basophil degranulation and anaphylaxis in an animal model.

The idea is to “block” their antibodies from even recognizing peanuts.

Researchers tested the treatment in mice, which have similar immune systems to humans. They said each dose can protect you for at least two weeks.