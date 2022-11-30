(KIAH) – Get ready for an extra hour of sleep Sunday, November 6, 2022. Daylight saving time ends at 2 am and we need to adjust back to standard time. But is that healthy for your sleep cycle?

According to a study published by the National Institute for Health, “the transition from summer time to standard time was associated with an increase in the incidence rate of unipolar depressive episodes. Distress associated with the sudden advancement of sunset, marking the coming of a long period of short days, may explain this finding.”

In an article titled “The End of Daylight Saving Time Can Signal the Beginning of Seasonal Depression,” the Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas (MAMA) shared people with seasonal depression have similar symptoms of major depression, including:

sadness

loss of energy

social withdrawal

feelings of hopelessness, apathy, or self-loathing

difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much

suicidal thoughts

disinterest in things that you normally enjoy

changes in weight or appetite

To ward off or at least help with some of the symptoms of SAD, MAMA suggested establishing healthy sleep habits, exercising every day, and stress management.

Permanently adopting standard time is a move supported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine since research shows our bodies function best with more morning sunlight.



Dr. Carl Boethel, pulmonologist with Baylor Scott and White, a sleep disorder expert, said from a sleep perspective, people’s internal clocks reorient more easily to standard time. But he noted when standard time ends and daylight saving returns in the spring, people often experience negative effects connected to sleep deprivation.

“There is an increased risk of heart attack, that’s been very well documented. There is increased risk of automobile accidents during about the first week after the switch over to daylight saving time. So, there is a movement across the country now to sort of stay on one set time,” said Dr. Boethel.

