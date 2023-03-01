TEXAS (KIAH) – For many women, an annual mammogram is routine, but are you giving the same time and attention to your heart health?

If not – you should be! That’s because a woman’s risk of developing heart disease far outweighs her risk of developing cancer. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

That’s why those in the medical community say awareness campaigns, like ‘Go Red for Women,’ are so important.



“Women often don’t take care of their heart health. And it’s usually because they’re taking care of their families. If you don’t take care of your heart, then you won’t be there to see your kids and grandkids grow up. So, it’s really important to not only think of your family but to think of yourself,” said D. Molly Szerlip, Interventional Cardiologist, Baylor Scott & White The Heart

Hospital – Plano.

Dr. Szerlip urged women to know that the signs and symptoms of a heart attack may surprise them. For women, a heart attack can be more of a dull ache, rather than a piercing pain.