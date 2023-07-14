TEXAS (KIAH) – Summer camp can be a great opportunity for kids to get together for fun and outdoor adventures. But what about staying safe in this heat?

Sports Medicine Dr. Laura Irvin, with Baylor Scott & White Health, said when kids are on-the-go, they may be less likely to pay attention to their thirst and hunger, so it’s important to talk to your camper about eating and drinking throughout the day.

Another way to protect against heat-related illness is to protect your skin. Irvin explained applying sunscreen helps prevent dehydration – so reapply often.

What about filling up those water bottles? Each camp may have certain guidelines, so check with them, but Dr. Irvin said as a sports medicine doctor, she has a rule-of-thumb about what to drink.

“If you’ve been outside for more than an hour, it’s also hydrating not just with water, but with the sports drink that has electrolytes for you, too,” she said.

Dr. Irvin says if anyone becomes lethargic or confused after spending time in the sun, it could be a sign of heat stroke which warrants a call to 911.