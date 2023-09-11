TEXAS (KIAH) – As the school year gets underway, many students may be riding their bikes to school for the first time.

Here are some questions to consider:

Is your kiddo wearing a helmet?

Does it fit properly?

Those are the two most important questions to ask when considering injury prevention for young cyclists. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed wearing a helmet reduced the risk of serious head injury by 60 percent.

While there is no concussion-proof helmet, a bike helmet can help protect your child or teen from a serious brain or head injury. Finding the right helmet is crucial. Pediatrician Jamie Avila, Baylor Scott and White, has some tips on what to look for.

“You’re going to look for your children having a helmet that’s flat, parallel to the ground, that goes only about one or two, um, finger lengths till you get to their eyebrows. You want a chin strap that’s nice and tight. You shouldn’t be able to fit more than two fingers below that chin strap,” said Dr. Avila.

Dr. Avila said you also want to make sure the helmet is approved by the consumer product safety commission. She says if you flip your helmet over, you should be able to find a sticker with its seal of approval inside.

The CDC also released a handout that breaks down how to find the right size and how to ensure a good fit.