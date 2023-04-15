TEXAS – The U.S. maternal mortality rate appears to be dropping, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This after hitting a six decade high in 2021, which the CDC did release final data for this month.

According to that report, more than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. That’s an increase of 40 percent from 2020 and the highest maternal death rate since 1964.

Government health officials are still compiling data for 2022, but it appears last year the rate dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels. But that’s not great either: The rate before COVID-19 was the highest it had been in decades.

In Texas, the latest data available shows 18.3 pregnancy related deaths per 100,000 live births. And there is a big disparity based on race. Although 11 percent of live births in Texas were to Black women in 2013, this population comprised 31 percent of pregnancy-related deaths. In comparison. Hispanic women had 48 percent of the live births and 26 percent of the pregnancy-related deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.