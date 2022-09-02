HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is utilizing brightly decorated Thinkery Rooms to help reduce student anxiety and teach them coping skills to self-regulate.

These safe spaces are also known as calming rooms. They are a part of the district’s social emotional learning initiative that take a more proactive approach to building healthy mental health among the students.

The goal of the calming rooms is to give students an opportunity to interact with mindfulness activities, a place to reflect, and a chance to build skills such as self-awareness, relationship building, responsible decision making, and social awareness.

Most importantly, HISD says these dedicated spaces provide students who are experiencing escalating behavior an opportunity to calm down, reset, and return to the classroom ready to learn.

Campuses with these calming rooms saw a 62% decrease in calls to the HISD Crisis line for the 2021-2022 school year. Neeka D. Polk, Senior Manager of the Social-Emotional Learning Department

HISD Office of Strategy & Innovation

The school district has a total of 16 active Thinkery/calming rooms located in elementary, middle, and high schools, including:

Benavidez ES Cullen MS Dogan ES Golfcrest ES Gregory- Lincoln Ed. Ctr Highland Heights ES Hillard ES JP Henderson ES Key MS Liberty HS Marshall ES Marshall MS Patrick Henry MS Thomas MS Thompson ES Sutton ES

HISD said they have enough funding this year to add four new calming rooms in campuses across the city.