HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston ISD will be holding two Saturday clinics in November for students who still need to complete their required vaccinations. All HISD students must be up to date on their vaccinations unless the student’s family has submitted an appropriate exemption, according to district officials.

Families will need to complete a consent form on site before their child is vaccinated. Families are encouraged to complete the consent form in advance of Saturday’s onsite event to plan for an accurate count of the vaccines needed for the day. Students with completed consent forms will have priority.

In partnership with the Houston Health Department, HISD will offer free vaccinations:

Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Waltrip and Chavez high schools,

Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sharpstown High School and Valley West Elementary School.

HISD has established bus hubs for families who need transportation to and from the immunization sites. Please visit the HISD website for a list of bus hubs, required vaccines, and other resources.

Families may also contact their child’s campus directly. For more information on the vaccination clinics, please call the HISD Health and Medical Services team at (713) 556-7280.