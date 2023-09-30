HOUSTON (KIAH) – Diabetes affects all areas of life. You or someone you love may have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Hispanic adults are 70% more likely than non-Hispanic adults to be diagnosed with diabetes, according to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. To give us a little more insight into why, Dr. Paula Duran, nephrologist at Baylor Scott and White, sat down with Idolina Peralez to discuss the risk factors and prevention.

