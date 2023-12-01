HOUSTON (KIAH) – World Aids Day is recognized every year on December 1.
To give us a snapshot of HIV and Aids in our local community, Dr. Ericka Brown from the Harris County Public Health Authority stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to discuss awareness and prevention, as well as share testing available through the health department.
- Disney World’s Haunted Mansion finally adds fan-favorite character from Disneyland ride
- Northern lights: Chance to see aurora returns Friday as solar storm continues
- “Run for the House” this weekend by signing up to help Ronald McDonald House Houston
- Find your new furry companion at Humble Animal Shelter’s adoption event Dec. 2
- Self-proclaimed ex of Robb Elementary shooter accused of making continuous threats to Uvalde community