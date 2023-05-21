TEXAS (KIAH) – With it being Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, this is a good time to revisit a study by NASA researchers that showed using houseplants can be a good way of bringing fresh air into the home.

Examining several different house plants, they found certain indoor plants were actually better than air filters. Part of the reason is air filters help to circulate air, but they’re bringing in air from the outside — with the accompanying dust, pollutants, bacteria, and viruses.

Plants don’t do that. They are giving off fresh oxygen.

“They also found that people who had plants around them while working did better. They were more productive. They had better morale and they were happier workers. So other good reasons to have some plants around,” said Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White Health.

One other point. Not all house plants are created equal. If you have pets, talk to your vet or do some research to find safe plants for your pets.