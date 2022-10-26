HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department (HHD) has both the Moderna and Pfizer updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children available at all Houston Health Department health centers and some multi-service centers.

“This is an important time for children and adults to get their vaccines and booster shots,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “The increased protection will help against COVID-19 illness and death, especially as we start heading into winter and the Holiday season.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the updated booster on October 12, 2022. The announcement allowed for the use of kid-sized doses the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years and Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17.

HHD said “the updated vaccines add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 protein components which help restore protection that has waned since the previous vaccination and target recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune evading.”

Vaccinations at health department sites are free and do not require insurance or proof of residency. HHD is offering the shots at their four health centers and several multi-service centers.

Visit houstonhealth.org or call the HHD call center at 832-393-4220 for information on vaccine locations and schedules.

The bivalent boosters for kids are also available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics, but be sure to call before hand to double check.

You can also find locations administering the vaccine by zip code by visiting Vaccines.gov.