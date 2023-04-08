HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston community leaders and dignitaries gathered at Medical Bridges, a non-profit healthcare organization, to send off brand new, donated medical supplies worth thousands of dollars to Pakistan.

During a send off ceremony held this past Wednesday afternoon, presenters said “Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global warming but was hit by one of the worst climate change disasters – a monsoon in summer of 2022”.

The impact of that monsoon left millions homeless and crippled Pakistan’s economy. Speaker emphasized that several places in the country still have stagnant water some eight months later, causing many water borne diseases.

In an effort to help them bounce back, Houstonians sent medical and relief supplies donated from various organizations through the work of the Alliance for Disaster Relief. The Alliance secured $1 million in in-kind donations, filling two containers of brand-new winter-related merchandise and two containers of medical supplies which will be shipped to Pakistan in April 2023.

These containers are expected to benefit approximately 25,000 individuals and will be escorted to Pakistan by several volunteers and city leaders.