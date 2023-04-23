HOUSTON (KIAH) – Kids play hard and often get a little banged up. But sometimes, pediatricians are not clear as to whether a child has a bruise or if they are victims of abuse. A new app rolled out that can help doctors and clinicians more accurately screen for potential abuse.

L-CAST is not intended to be a diagnostic tool. The app is available on both Google Play and the Apple app store. It is free to download. “This helped us differentiate abuse from accident in very young children with 96% sensitivity and 87% specificity, which is really remarkable,” Dr. Pierce, Lurie at Children’s Emergency Medicine said.

The potentially life-saving app is called (Lurie Children’s Child Injury Plausibility Assessment Support Tool (L-CAST). It is a compilation of years of evidence on bruising. Dr. Mary Clyde Pierce, Lurie Children’s Emergency Medicine and Sr. Research Scientist Kim Kaczor, put this app together by looking at evidence of bruising from 21,000 young children across the country.