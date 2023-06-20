HOUSTON (KIAH) – An excessive heat warning was extended for Southeast Texas, including Houston, to Tuesday evening. Feels like temperatures could reach 110 to 116 degrees.

With the extreme heat, it is necessary to be aware of the real dangers extreme heat has on our children.

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, joined CW39’s Medical Minute Reporter Idolina Peralez to share how our heat wave affects kids differently than adults, and what we can do to protect them.

Dr. Johns answered:

How the heat effects kids, and why they are different from adults? What are heat-related illnesses, and what symptoms parents and caregives should be on the lookout for? What should parents know about babies and the heat? Should we be as concerned if we are at the beach or at the pool? What are heat safety recommendations we need to follow?

