HOUSTON (KIAH) – Prepare for severe weather this week. An artic blast will drop overnight temperatures into the teens and gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Galveston has issued Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Watches for Southeast Texas.

Those will likely be switched to warnings by Thursday afternoon as the front arrive with the bitterly cold air throughout the evening hours.

Now is the time to prepare by packing an emergency bag. Emergency medicine physician Taylor Ratcliff said he watched Texans learn some hard lessons during 2021’s big-freeze. Just one example of why he recommended everyone have emergency supplies and an emergency plan.

Here are a few things he suggested putting on your emergency checklist.

“I’m gonna have a way to communicate. I’m gonna have a way to charge my items. Um, I’m gonna have some kind of a lighting source. I’m gonna have some kind of way to protect myself from the elements.

“We’re gonna want to take food and water. I think those are gonna be the basics. And again, medications, if you’re on medications,” Dr. Ratcliff said.

Another tip from Dr. Ratcliff – figure out how and when you will check in with family members if your cell phone goes dead.