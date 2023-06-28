HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas is under an heat warning this week with heat indexes well over 100° creating dangerous conditions for millions of Texans during a prolonged heat wave. “Triple-digit temperatures and heat indexes are especially dangerous for someone with a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, because the effects of dementia can impair their ability to notice if they are developing heat stroke or dehydration,” said Jennifer Reeder, Director of Educational and Social Services for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Taking a few simple steps will go a long way to help caregivers keep their loved one with dementia safe during the heat wave.”

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing important tips to help caregivers keep their loved ones living with dementia safe:

Watch out for wandering.

A heat stroke can develop within minutes and caregivers must keep a look at the patient very closely. Reduce the chances of wandering by identifying consistent and sustainable ways to support outdoor experiences in a safe environment. Create walking paths around the home with visual cues and stimulating objects, engage the person in simple tasks, or offer engaging activities

Monitor the person’s fluid intake.

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses can affect a person’s ability to know when they are thirsty, thus making it critically important for caregivers to monitor fluid intake and encourage them to drink water frequently.

Observe the person for heat stroke warning signs.

Dementia-related illnesses can make it harder for a person to detect temperature changes, putting them at greater risk for heat stroke. Watch for warning signs such as excessive sweating, exhaustion, hot, dry, or red skin, muscle cramps, rapid pulse, headaches, dizziness, nausea, or sudden changes in mental status. If the person is exhibiting these warning signs, such actions as resting in an air-conditioned room, removing clothing, applying cold compresses, and drinking fluids can all help cool the body. If the person faints, exhibits excessive confusion or is unconscious, call 911 immediately.

Know where to cool down.

Many municipalities will open air conditioned “cooling centers” so that people who do not have air conditioning can go cool down. These centers can include senior centers, libraries, community centers and other municipal/public buildings. If your person does not have air conditioning, find out if there are cooling centers are nearby.

Plan ahead.

Blackouts and other power failures can sometimes occur during heat waves. Make sure that cell phones, tablets, and other electrical devices are fully charged. Flashlights should be easily accessible in case of a power failure. Have the emergency contact numbers for local utility providers, as well as the police and fire departments, readily accessible.

Have a long-distance plan if necessary.

If you don’t live near your loved one, arrange for someone nearby to check on them. Inform this contact person about emergency contacts, and where important medical information, such as an insurance card, is kept. Make sure your loved one has plenty of water and has access to air conditioning or other cooling mechanisms.