HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the string of bitter cold weather that gripped most of Texas last week, most have asked what effects does low temperatures have on the human body?

“The weather can affect us in three ways. It can affect our mood, it can affect our respiratory tract, and it can affect our joints,” Dr. David Winter with Baylor Scott & White said.

“First, with the mood you get the winter blues. Its official name is seasonal affective disorders, because serotonin, the happy molecule in our brains, is diminished with less sunlight. Less sunlight in the wintertime, the more unhappy days. Now that can be fixed with medication, but that’s one thing,” Winter continued.

“Then the weather it’s colder and our bronchial tubes are lungs they tighten up, so you don’t breathe as well. You can actually we get shorter breath with that or a cough,” Winter said. “And then our joints our joints tend to ache more in the wintertime, especially if you’re older.”

