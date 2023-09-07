Did you know the U.S. the Department of Agriculture issued guidelines in the 1990s on how much alcohol adults should consume are changing?

Back then, the USDA said men should stick with two alcoholic beverages a day and women should quit after one drink.

But now, the guidelines suggest adults should limit themselves to two drinks a week to reduce health risks associated with drinking.

Dr. David Streem, Medical Director of the Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center, Cleveland Clinic, cited a 2022 study that showed binge drinking took a significant jump in adults 35 to 50 years old. That is why he believes the new guidelines could improve the health of Americans.

“I do think the monitoring future study and all the other data that we have on American drinking is that Americans drink too much and they should drink less. They would be healthier,” said Dr. Stream.