Time is ticking to get your kids back on a proper sleep routine. Doing so is great way to set them up for success. Experts explained sleep is a direct connection to their attention span.

Preschoolers should get around 10 to 13 hours of sleep every night.

Kindergartners and preteens need about nine to 12 hours of sleep every night.

Teens should be getting at least eight to 10 hours of sleep every night.

An associate professor at Purdue University said being active during the day can help promote a good night’s rest.

“Exposure to full spectrum light. This can include sunlight or you can have a full spectrum light in your home anytime throughout the day is great but in the morning in particular is really ideal for helping to set up those circadian patterns,” said A.J. Schwichtenberg, associate professor at Purdue University.