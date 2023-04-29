HOUSTON (KIAH) – More than 100,000 men, women, and children in the United States in need of a life-saving organ transplant, according to Donate Life. Sadly, everyday 17 people die while waiting for an organ.

The organization Donate Life said for those waiting, the uncertainty can be excruciating, exacting a physical and emotional toll on them and their loved ones.

During National Donate Life Month, everyone is encouraged to become organ, eye, tissue, marrow, and blood donors

Last year, there were 41,000 organ transplants performed, and that’s a record number.

Despite the progress, we continue to face a critical shortage of organ donors, according to Donate Life America.

The numbers

Every 9 minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list.

If you donate your organs, you would be able to save up to 8 lives.

If you donate your tissue, you can heal at least 75 people.

If you donate your cornea, you can help up to two people see again.

You can register to be an organ donor at Donate Life Texas or when you get a new or renew your driver’s license.