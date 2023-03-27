TEXAS – As we continue to cover Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, did you know the type of screening determines the frequency of screening?

Three quarters of all colon cancer screenings are done with colonoscopy. The rest of them are done by stool testing which need to be done once a year.

A clear colonoscopy with no polyps or disease, it could be done every 10 years. But if polyps are found, you need to repeat the test every three to five years.

The odds of survival are much greater when you get early screening.

“When you catch colon cancer early with screening, the cure rate is 90-plus percent. You catch it late, not good. Bad prognosis, and bad outcomes,” said Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health.