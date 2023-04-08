HOUSTON (KIAH) – The American Cancer Society estimated about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. But thanks to advancements in medicine and technology, that diagnosis doesn’t have to be as scary as it once was.
Doctors are turning to robotics to help make surgery easier for patients with prostate cancer. The robot is able to mirror the surgeon’s hand movements to remove affected prostate glands more precisely which leads to better outcomes.
“The robotic prostatectomy offers lot of great benefits primarily in terms of recovery. There’s a lot less blood lost during the surgery. The pain is very minimal. People recover faster and are back to work quicker and usually only have a one-night stay in the hospital,” said Dr. Preston Milburn, Baylor Scott & White Health.
