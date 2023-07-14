TEXAS (KIAH) – There are approximately 2.8 million Texans diagnosed with diabetes. With the recent heat waves sending temperatures soaring in the triple digits, doctors warned those batting the disease need to take extra precautions to stay safe when dangerous high temperatures hit this summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how the heat affects diabetics:

Certain diabetes complications, such as damage to blood vessels and nerves, can affect your sweat glands so your body can’t cool as effectively. That can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

People with diabetes get dehydrated (lose too much water from their bodies) more quickly. Not drinking enough liquids can raise blood sugar, and high blood sugar can make you urinate more, causing dehydration. Some commonly used medicines like diuretics (“water pills” to treat high blood pressure) can dehydrate you, too.

High temperatures can change how your body uses insulin. You may need to test your blood sugar more often and adjust your insulin dose and what you eat and drink.

What diabetics should do to keep themselves safe during excessive summer heat

Drink plenty of water—even if you’re not thirsty—so you don’t get dehydrated.

Avoid alcohol and drinks with caffeine, like coffee and energy or sports drinks. They can lead to water loss and spike your blood sugar levels.

Check your blood sugar before, during, and after you’re active. You may need to change how much insulin you use. Ask your doctor if you would like help in adjusting your dosage.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Wear sunscreen and a hat when you’re outside. Sunburn can raise your blood sugar levels.

Don’t go barefoot, even on the beach or at the pool.

Use your air conditioner or go to an air-conditioned building or mall to stay cool. In very high heat, a room fan won’t cool you enough.