For most healthy people, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can cause infections deep in the lungs, triggering pneumonia.

Last week, federal health advisers narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could soon become the first shot to protect older adults and pregnant women against the respiratory illness.

To tell us more about the potential impacts of an RSV vaccine, Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sat down with CW39’s Medical Minute Reporter Idolina Peralez.

Idolina: Pfizer is looking to get approval from the FDA on its recent RSV vaccine. To talk a little bit more about this. We have Dr. Christina Johns. So, Dr. John’s, how does this vaccine work? Is it going to be for little kids, older adults? Who is the target for this vaccine?

Dr. Johns: If given to the person who is pregnant, antibodies are ultimately passed to the newborn and provides protection that way, in the way that much immunity is passed down to a newborn baby. And this is really very, very exciting news.

RSV is the bane of pediatricians’ existence. For many years, we saw a tremendous surge last year. And this really has potential to be quite a game changer in protecting very vulnerable infants.

Idolina: So let’s talk about the timeline here. The FDA needs to approve this. And we’ve talked a little bit about when that might happen.

Dr. Johns: RSV is a seasonal virus that we tend to see surges anywhere between October to March. That’s the typical timing. Of course, things have been thrown off due to the pandemic, but getting full FDA approval sometime say by August, which is what the target is, would be fantastic news for this upcoming winter.

Idolina: And how long will it take for this vaccine to kick into high gear? Because I understand that some vaccines do need a little bit of time.

Dr. Johns: That’s right. Just like with most vaccines, they need to be administered and it takes a couple of weeks or so for that immunity to build in the body before it can then be successfully transferred.

